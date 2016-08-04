Corsearch FOCUS: improving research workflows

In May, just in time for the International Trademark Association’s annual meeting, Wolters Kluwer’s Corsearch launched Corsearch FOCUS, its major new approach to reviewing and analysing research. We feel it is the top breakthrough since the company introduced interactive search review online to the industry in 2004.

In just a few weeks, thousands of trademark practitioners have been exposed to the new search technology, which reverses the process from a serial and linear review to a dynamic methodology focused on the mark being searched and its relation to potential obstacles in an interactive graphic display of the similarity and the relevancy of those obstacles.

Barb Barron Kelly, director of market planning, is a leader in trademark practice and has decades of experience as a trademark paralegal at law firms and major corporations. Matthew Rubin, manager of product support, is a former trademark researcher who would conduct or review up to eight searches per day for a wide array of industry clients. Together, they have met and spoken to almost 200 practitioners about how Corsearch FOCUS has affected their workflows since its launch. Both are longtime trademark search experts who have spoken and worked closely with as many practitioners as anyone in the company over the past weeks since the launch of Corsearch FOCUS.

“It’s been as exciting a development as anything I’ve seen in my years in the industry,” says Kelly. “It works because the approach matches so well with the research workflow and thought patterns these specialists use in determining clearance risk.”

She points out that most professionals first compare identical or near identical marks for similarity (phonetic or visual identical) and thereafter review for relevancy, also considering class, goods and services, and mark status (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Corsearch FOCUS interface partially reviewed