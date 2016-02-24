Subscribe
m-unal-ozmen-shutterstock-com-coca-cola-
24 February 2016Trademarks

Coca-Cola bottle shape lacks distinctive character, EU court rules

The shape of a certain type of Coca-Cola bottle lacks distinctive character and does not qualify for trademark protection, the EU General Court has ruled.

Today, February 23, the court affirmed a decision by the Office for Harmonization in the Internal Market (OHIM) to reject Coca-Cola’s 3D Community trademark (CTM) application.

The CTM application, filed in 2011, covers a bottle shape that is wide in the middle and at the bottom but narrow at the top. The application was for metallic, glass and plastic bottles.

Unlike Coca-Cola’s signature bottle, which has narrow groves, or fluting, down the side, the applied-for CTM was for a plain bottle.

Coca-Cola claimed the shape, described as a “contour bottle without fluting”, should be regarded as a “natural evolution of its famous iconic bottle”, which it described as the “contour bottle with fluting”.

In 2013, OHIM rejected the application, prompting Coca-Cola to appeal against the decision to the office’s Second Board of Appeal.

In 2014 the appeals board upheld the initial rejection. It said it acknowledged that the two bottles presented similarities but said they created different overall impressions.

Coca-Cola appealed against the judgment, arguing that the applied-for mark had acquired distinctiveness through use.

But the court held firm in upholding OHIM’s rejection after concluding Coca-Cola had failed to show the shape functioned as a source identifier.

The appeals board, according to the court’s judgment, particularly highlighted the fluting as being an eye-catching feature of the contour bottle.

The court said the bottle does not possess any characteristics that distinguish it from other bottles on the market and was just a variant of the shape of a bottle which does not enable the consumer to distinguish Coca-Cola’s goods.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Influential Women in IP
Coca-Cola GC threatens attorney fee cuts over D&I
3 February 2021   Coca-Cola will withhold a nonrefundable 30% of fees from law firms that fail to meet its new diversity requirements, as it criticised the legal sector for not viewing diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a business imperative.
article
Coca-Cola appoints new general counsel
27 April 2021   Coca-Cola has hired Monica Douglas as its new senior-vice president and general counsel, replacing Bradley Gayton in the role less than a year after he joined the company from Ford.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute