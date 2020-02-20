Clothes company knocks back Kylie Jenner’s ‘Stormi’ TM application

US media personality Kylie Jenner has been held up in her attempt to trademark ‘Stormi World’, after opposition from a New Orleans-based clothing company and multiple trademark owner.

Business Moves Consulting believes “it will be damaged by the registration of the trademark shown in application serial number 88/665,299 by Kylie Jenner for the identified goods and services and hereby opposes that application under the provision”, said the filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO).

The delay, based on “priority and likelihood of confusion” and “no bona fide intent to use [the] mark in commerce for identified goods or services”, is a blow to the US media star, and one of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan.

Jenner has previously applied for trademarks related to her young daughter’s name, Stormi.

However, the applied-for trademark, ‘Stormi World’, is “confusingly similar to the opposer’s ‘Stormi Couture’ trademark in terms of its appearance, sound, meaning, and overall commercial impression”, said the opposition notice.

It is also “likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception as to an affiliation, connection, or association between opposer and applicant, or as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of applicant’s goods, all to opposer’s detriment, thereby causing opposer damage”, said the notice.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Arctic Cat gets frosty reception at Fed Circuit in $28m patent appeal

India, US sign IP rights deal as Trump visit looms

Arcane TM law could derail Harry and Meghan’s ‘Sussex Royal’ brand