shutterstock_716579470_nespix
2 December 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Clarivate acquires IP case law data company Darts-ip

US-based IP services provider Clarivate Analytics has acquired case law data company Darts-ip.

Clarivate’s latest acquisition offers an extensive database of trademark, patent, domain name, copyright, and design decisions from around the world.

Jeff Roy, president of the IP group at Clarivate, said the acquisition would provide customers with access to a “much wider range of IP solutions and analytics that help solve their most difficult challenges”.

In September, Clarivate announced that it had acquired SequenceBase. Now amalgamated into Clarivate’s Derwent brand, SequenceBase provides patent sequence information and search technology to the biotech, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

The company also bought AI company TrademarkVision last October.

“This is the third recent IP acquisition by Clarivate, demonstrating our commitment to making significant investments in our data, analytics and platform,” Roy added.

Evrard van Zuylen, managing director of Darts-ip, said: “Our AI-driven solutions and analytics enable IP professionals to make more informed decisions through contextual data, making them a great fit for Clarivate's wide range of IP offerings.”

WIPR recently sat down with van Zuylen to discuss how tech pioneers and trademark lawyers combined to create the Belgium company’s database of IP decisions.

“Our idea was: if a lawyer had a specific question, how can we answer it? That was unique,” van Zuylen said.

In October, the company partnered with the Benelux Office for IP (BOIP) to provide access to Darts-ip’s Image Search tool.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool examines marks based on the “overall content and design” and is able to look at shape, colour, and the use of letters in order to pinpoint any similarity with other registered marks.

Users can now use the service to search any trademark valid in the Benelux territory, including Benelux, international, and EU registrations.

Last October, CPA Global announced that it had purchased Clarivate’s management business. Months later, in January, Clarivate announced a $4 billion merger with Churchill Capital.

