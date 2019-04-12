Subscribe
shutterstock_1107351893_grand_warszawski
12 April 2019Trademarks

CJEU sides with Fujifilm and EUIPO against German printer

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has backed Fujifilm and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in a trademark appeal from a German printing company.

In its  judgment, issued yesterday, April 11, the CJEU said that Fomanu had failed to demonstrate genuine use of its mark.

Fomanu, which offers digital printing services, owned a logo mark registered in classes 9, 16, 38, 40 and 42.

In 2015, a German subsidiary of Fujifilm applied to have Fomanu’s mark revoked on the grounds that it had not been in genuine use in the preceding five year period.

The following year, the EUIPO’s cancellation division declared the mark to have lapsed as of July 2015 in relation to all goods and services except for photographs, photographic calendars, photos on canvas and photo puzzles as printing products in class 16.

After an unsuccessful appeal to the EUIPO, Fomanu brought the case to the CJEU’s Seventh Chamber.

The CJEU found yesterday that Fomanu had failed to demonstrate genuine use of the mark in relation to CDs, DVDs and USB keys in class 9.

Fomanu offered these products to customers after the purchase of photo products as a promotional tool.

The CJEU said, however, that “the free distribution of CDs, DVDs and software bearing the contested mark does not constitute a genuine use of that mark”.

In the judgment, the CJEU also found that Fomanu had failed to demonstrate genuine use of the mark with respect to goods and services in classes, 16, 38, 40 and 42.

Fomanu was ordered to pay costs in the case.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Chinese stock image site falsely claims copyright on black hole photo

Fed Circuit reverses PTAB decision for tech company

Amazon sues over ‘false’ job offers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
CJEU cancels German asset management firm’s TM
16 May 2019   The Court of Justice of the European Union has dismissed a trademark appeal by a German asset-management company.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks