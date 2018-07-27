Subscribe
istock-844167402-michail_petrov-96
27 July 2018Trademarks

CJEU disagrees with AG on TM use in Mitsubishi win

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) clarified the type of conduct which counts as “use in the course of trade” in trademark infringement proceedings on Wednesday, in a win for the Mitsubishi brand.

Japanese automobile company  Mitsubishi Shoji Kaisha manages the Mitsubishi brand worldwide and has registered numerous trademarks in the EU.

For example, the company owns the word mark ‘Mitsubishi’ (registered in 2001) and the figurative logo associated with the brand (registered in 2000) in numerous classes, including class 12 for forklifts.

Trading company  Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Europe (MCFE) has the exclusive right to produce and market Mitsubishi forklift trucks inside the European Economic Area (EEA).

In 2009, Duma Forklifts acquired trucks from Mitsubishi. GS International (GSI), which repairs and adapts trucks to European standards for Duma, removed the Mitsubishi branding in addition to adapting the vehicles to meet European standards.

The companies put their own branding onto the trucks, and imported and sold them in the EEA.

Mitsubishi and MCFE filed a complaint with the Commercial Court of Brussels (Rechtbank van koophandel te Brussel) in 2009. They claimed consumers will continue to recognise the Mitsubishi trucks even without the marks.

The companies asked the court to prevent Duma and GSI from importing, unmarking, and rebranding the Mitsubishi trucks. Mitsubishi and MCFE claimed this practice was a violation of their trademark rights, as well as amounting to fraudulent conduct.

The court dismissed the matter.

On appeal, the Court of Appeal of Brussels (Hof van beroep Brussel) said it had doubts about the limits of the rights of the trademark owner in the context of a third party who removes those marks.

The Court of Appeal asked the CJEU to clarify whether the third parties had “used”, and therefore violated, Mitsubishi’s trademark rights.

Under article 5(1) of the trademark directive, “use in the course of trade” is necessary to establish infringement of a trademark.

In April, advocate general (AG) Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona opined that removing a brand’s trademark from an item and re-applying different branding is not sufficient to constitute use of the first trademark where the product has not been previously marketed in the EEA.

The AG said Mitsubishi’s branding is “not perceptible by the consumer”, so there is no “use in the course of trade”.

However, earlier this week the CJEU disagreed with the AG and ruled that the de-branding and re-branding activities can be considered use in the course of trade.

The CJEU said the removal of the branding prevents the goods associated with that mark from featuring it the first time they are placed on the market in the EEA.

This “deprives” the owner of the mark of the “essential” right to control the initial marketing of goods bearing that mark in the EEA, the court explained.

It added that this conduct adversely affects the advertising functions of the mark in a manner that is “contrary to the objective of ensuring undistorted competition”.

As Duma and GSI opted to pursue the de-branding and re-branding as a “commercial activity with a view to economic advantage”, their behaviour may be regarded as use in the course of trade, the CJEU concluded.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Nike ad campaign infringes 'LNDR' trademark, says UK court

Campinos outlines ambitions for EPO presidency

72% of CEOs admit taking IP from employer: report

Smith Anderson hires IP counsel with AI expertise

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
AG clarifies ‘use’ of TM in Mitsubishi case
26 April 2018   Removing a brand’s trademark from an item and re-applying another brand does not constitute use of the first trademark if the item has not previously been marketed in the territory, according to an EU advocate general.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges