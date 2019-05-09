Subscribe
9 May 2019Trademarks

Cambodia registers first-ever geographical indication

The first ever geographical indication (GI) has been registered in Cambodia for “Champagne”, it was announced Tuesday, May 7.

International IP consultancy Rouse, which filed the application, said in a press release that the registration “further demonstrates the extent to which Cambodia is developing a strong and mature system of IP rights”.

Rouse also confirmed that it had filed a GI application for Cognac in the south-east Asian country.

Fabrice Mattei, principal at Rouse acting for Champagne and Cognac, said the firm would work with the Department of IP of Cambodia to register the French brandy.

“This important announcement complements Rouse’ work in protecting champagne in south-east Asia, where Champagne is now protected through GI registration in Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Thailand, through bilateral agreements in Vietnam and common law in Singapore, Brunei and Philippines,” Mattei added.

The news marks just the latest development in the growing efforts to enhance GI protection in south-east Asia. In March, WIPR  reported that the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) had opened its GI registry for worldwide applications.

Earlier that month, IPOS  sided with the trade association that protects Scotch whisky, marking the first time that the office considered Singapore’s Geographical Indications Act since it came into force.

WIPR has contacted the  Comité Interprofessionnel du Vin de Champagne (CIVC), the French trade association which manages the IP rights for champagne, for comment.

The CIVC has been active in protecting the GI in recent years.

In December, WIPR  reported that the German Supreme Court had published its reasoning  in a continuing lawsuit brought by the CIVC against the German supermarket Aldi.

The court placed the burden on the CIVC to prove that the ingredient of champagne does not determine the taste of a disputed Aldi champagne sorbet product.

