Subscribe
abc-istock-458668319-winhorse
10 September 2018Trademarks

Calvin Klein seeks to crack down on e-commerce counterfeiters

American fashion brand Calvin Klein has filed a lawsuit against online counterfeiters who have allegedly been selling infringing underwear, handbags, and sunglasses.

Calvin Klein filed its complaint at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, on Thursday, September 6.

The fashion brand explained that it filed the suit to combat online counterfeiters who seek to trade on its reputation and goodwill. Calvin Klein added that it is “forced” to take legal action to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing counterfeit products.

According to the suit, all of Calvin Klein’s products “prominently display” its famous and internationally-recognised ‘Calvin Klein’ mark (registered under number 1,993,879 for watches and jewellery in class 14, and under 1,418,226 for sunglasses in class 9).

Word and figurative versions of Calvin Klein’s abbreviated mark, ‘CK’, are also registered in a number of classes.

Calvin Klein claimed that the defendants create internet stores “by the hundreds”. They appear to be selling genuine Calvin Klein products, while instead selling counterfeit goods to unknowing customers, the complaint said.

Counterfeit underwear, watches, handbags, and sunglasses are allegedly being sold to Illinois residents via the online platforms.

The fashion brand claimed that the online stores use unique identifiers, including design elements and Calvin Klein trademarks, to establish a connection between the platform and the legitimate brand.

Calvin Klein said that the defendants reside in China, or other foreign jurisdictions, and interact with US consumers through e-commerce platforms. The counterfeiters then ship the products to US customers in small packages to prevent detection at the border, the complaint alleged.

Calvin Klein’s trademarks are famous and valuable assets that are used on products associated with prestige and quality, according to the suit, and the fashion brand has been irreparably damaged by the consumer confusion and trademark dilution caused by the infringing activities.

The fashion brand asked the court to restrain the defendants from imitating its trademarks and passing off non-genuine products as authentic.

Calvin Klein also requested a transfer of the domain names linked with the defendants, as well as triple damages and all profits gained by the counterfeiters as a result of the infringing activities.

Alternatively, the fashion brand requested statutory damages of $2 million for each and every wilful infringement of the ‘Calvin Klein’ marks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

NFL accused of using sport stars’ images without permission

PTAB sides with Comcast in TiVo IPR

USPTO asks Supreme Court to review ‘scandalous’ trademarks case

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
CK and Hugo Boss sue unauthorised retailers
4 December 2018   Multinational beauty companies Coty, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss have filed a trademark lawsuit against a trio of wholesalers and retailers at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown