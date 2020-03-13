BREAKING: INTA annual meeting to be held in November

The International Trademark Association (INTA) will hold its 2020 annual meeting at a US venue in November.

This year’s meeting was set to be held in Singapore next month, but was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

INTA had previously said the meeting would go ahead in May or June, at a US location.

In a statement, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo said: “While we originally had intended to reschedule the annual meeting for May or June, and had planned to launch registration a few weeks ago, we held off because of the fast-moving developments and escalating uncertainty of the public health crisis."

“We believe that delaying the meeting until November is the most viable and most judicious decision at this time,” Sanz de Acedo added.

For the first time, INTA will combine the annual meeting with its leadership meeting of directors and committee heads.

INTA said the date, venue, and registration timeline of the meeting would “follow soon”.

Sanz de Acedo added: "As you can imagine, we have been facing an unprecedented and difficult challenge. As such, we apologise that the association had paused its communications these past few weeks regarding rescheduling of the annual meeting.

"However, there are significant logistics and nuances to consider when arranging a meeting of this size and scope—complicated by the unfolding developments with COVID-19, including travel bans, states of emergency, and restrictions on large gatherings."

