Subscribe
istock-458669475asbe
11 June 2018Trademarks

BBQ trademark up in flames as Red Bull opposition succeeds

Energy drinks brand Red Bull has successfully opposed a UK trademark application for ‘Red Bull BBQ Grills’.

On Thursday, June 7, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) upheld the Austrian company’s opposition after agreeing that the trademark would cause a likelihood of confusion with Red Bull’s brand.

UK-based CookinPellets had filed the mark in class 11, citing “barbecue smokers and grills, pellet smokers and grills”. The applied-for mark consists of a picture of a bull’s head between the words ‘Red Bull’ on the left and ‘BBQ Grills’ on the right.

In its opposition, Red Bull relied on two earlier marks: one for ‘Red Bull’ with a picture of two bulls fighting beneath the brand name (international number 1115937), and the word mark ‘Red Bull’ (UK number 3129030).

Heather Harrison, of the IPO, considered the possible similarity between the applied-for mark and Red Bull’s figurative mark.

As both marks use the words ‘Red Bull’, there is an “obvious point of visual similarity” between them, she said, but noted that the respective bull devices are “quite different”.

“The opponent’s mark features two bulls, in lifelike outline, whilst the device in the applied-for mark is a cartoonish bull’s head,” Harrison found, confirming that the marks are visually similar to a medium degree.

She added that the device component of each mark would not be verbalised, so Red Bull’s mark would be spoken as ‘Red Bull’.

“The later mark might be articulated in full but, as ‘BBQ Grills’ has little or no distinctive character, it is more likely that it will be referred to as ‘Red Bull’ only,” Harrison found. “If the former, the marks are aurally similar to a medium degree; if the latter, the marks are aurally identical.”

She added that the marks are conceptually identical or, alternatively, similar to a very high degree.

Harrison found that because of the differences between the marks, particularly the different representations of the bulls, it would be unlikely for a consumer to make a mistake and confuse the marks. Therefore, she said, there is no likelihood of direct confusion.

She added that because Red Bull has never marketed goods in class 11 and its mark was published (August 2014) less than five years before the applied-for mark (December 2016), the comparison of goods and services must be made based on the relevant marks’ specifications rather than on use.

According to Harrison, the earlier mark contains the wording “apparatus for […] cooking”, so barbecue smokers and grills, and pellet smokers and grills—the applied-for products—all fall under the broad term “apparatus for […] cooking”.

Harrison therefore concluded that there would be indirect confusion, because despite any differences that exist, “the level of aural similarity and the absence of a material conceptual distinction between the marks will, for identical goods, lead the average consumer to conclude that the goods are produced by the same or an economically linked undertaking”.

She awarded Red Bull £1,300 ($1,700) in costs.

According to evidence submitted by Red Bull, the company has had at least a 25% share of the UK energy drinks market since 2012. This compares with Lucozade (33%) and Monster (14%), the other leaders in the market.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Sony issues FIFA World Cup broadcast warning in India 

Wells Fargo sued over mobile banking systems

USPTO published Mastercard blockchain patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Red Bull branded a ‘big red bully’ by brewery
12 February 2015   A US brewery that had two trademark applications incorporating the term ‘ox’ objected to by multinational Red Bull has branded the energy drink maker a “big red bully”.
Trademarks
EU General Court rules against Red Bull colour combination mark
30 November 2017   A trademark consisting of the mere juxtaposition of two colours, without a systematic arrangement, is not sufficiently precise and uniform to be valid, the EU General Court has ruled in a case concerning the Red Bull blue/silver mark.
Trademarks
General Court rules in favour of Red Bull in EU TM dispute
4 May 2021   The EU General Court has ruled that a Cyprus company’s trademark is invalid on the basis of two prior Red Bull marks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif