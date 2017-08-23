Subscribe
mikeinlondon
23 August 2017
Trademarks

BBC settles trademark infringement case in India

The BBC has settled a trademark infringement case in India against the publisher of a cooking book.

Kuldeep Singh, the owner of Brajindra Book Company, shortened the name of his business to ‘BBC’.

At the Delhi High Court the BBC sought to gain a permanent injunction, a delivery of infringing goods for destruction, punitive damages of ($155,000) and a transfer of profits for the alleged infringement.

However, the parties entered into a settlement before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre.

Singh agreed to always use the ‘bbc’ brand in lowercase letters, that the term ‘bbc’ will always be used and reflected in close conjunction with the full company name, and that the ‘bbc’ font size must not be more than half the size of the company name font.

The agreement also stated that Singh may seek trademark registration of ‘bbc Brajindra Book Company’ “after complying with the conditions”.

The decision was made last month.

UK lawyers doubt claims over no CJEU jurisdiction post-Brexit

BBC settles trademark infringement case in India

EPO publishes unitary patent guide despite uncertainty

ITC launches investigation into Caterpillar over road machines

