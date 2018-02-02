Subscribe
joechristensen
2 February 2018Trademarks

Authorities swoop on counterfeiters in build-up to Super Bowl

Nearly 172,000 counterfeit sports and entertainment-related items have been seized before the 52nd Super Bowl game, which takes place on Sunday, February 4.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement representatives announced the seizure of items, worth an estimated $15.7 million, yesterday, February 1.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and US Customs and Border Protection seized the fakes, and joint investigative efforts led to 65 arrests with 24 convictions.

The crackdown is a result of Operation Team Player, a year-round effort developed by the HSI-led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

The latest operation began at the conclusion of last year’s Super Bowl and has seen a 16% increase in arrests. Last year, the operation seized more than 260,000 counterfeit sports goods, worth an estimated $20 million. That’s nearly 90,000 more items than were seized this year.

In the week leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, the operation identified flea markets, retail outlets and street vendors selling counterfeit goods.

Fake jerseys, hats, and cell-phone accessories were among the counterfeit items seized.

Dolores DiBella, vice president of legal affairs at the National Football League, said: “Disrupting the sale of counterfeit merchandise and counterfeit tickets helps ensure an authentic gameday experience for all fans.”

The New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

