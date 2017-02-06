Subscribe
fabrikasimf-shutterstock-inc-sport-
6 February 2017Trademarks

$20m of sports counterfeits seized before Super Bowl

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) units seized more than 260,000 counterfeit sports goods, worth an estimated $20 million, before the Super Bowl.

Operation Team Player, a year-round effort developed by the HSI-led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center), also led to 56 arrests with 50 convictions.

The 2017 Super Bowl was hosted in Houston yesterday, February 5, with the New England Patriots beating Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in a dramatic game.

Ahead of the game, the results from the operation were revealed at a press conference hosted by the National Football League (NFL) with participation from ICE, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Houston Police Department, Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Harris County Constable’s Office.

HSI agents teamed up with industry, CBP and local law enforcement to identify flea markets, retail outlets and street vendors selling counterfeit goods during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

They seized fake jerseys, hats, mobile phone accessories and thousands of other fake items.

This year’s operation began at the conclusion of last year’s Super Bowl and, throughout the year, the IPR Center led coordinated efforts with major sporting leagues to target counterfeits.

“Criminal elements use major sporting events like the Super Bowl as an opportunity to sell sub-standard and counterfeit goods to the American public,” said acting ICE director Thomas Homan.

Dolores DiBella, NFL vice president of legal affairs, added that the NFL was proud to continue its work with ICE, the IPR Center and law enforcement departments.

“Their collaborative enforcement efforts advance consumer protection goals for every industry, year-round,” said DiBella.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
The Front Lines of Defense
17 November 2020   International groups, national customs authorities, courts, and judiciaries are joining forces with brand owners in global efforts to stem the tide of counterfeit products. Sarah Morgan reports on the situation in various countries.
Copyright
Securing the secrets of sports data
4 March 2021   As the billion-dollar sports betting market continues to grow, so does its need for pitchside data, but the dispute over who owns it is getting fierce, as Alex Baldwin discovers.
article
Genius Sports launches betting data suit against Sportradar
16 February 2021   Genius Sports Group has filed a lawsuit with the UK High Court against rival sports data company Sportradar, claiming it is unlawfully collecting data from live football matches.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide