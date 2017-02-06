$20m of sports counterfeits seized before Super Bowl

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) units seized more than 260,000 counterfeit sports goods, worth an estimated $20 million, before the Super Bowl.

Operation Team Player, a year-round effort developed by the HSI-led National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center), also led to 56 arrests with 50 convictions.

The 2017 Super Bowl was hosted in Houston yesterday, February 5, with the New England Patriots beating Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in a dramatic game.

Ahead of the game, the results from the operation were revealed at a press conference hosted by the National Football League (NFL) with participation from ICE, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Houston Police Department, Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Harris County Constable’s Office.

HSI agents teamed up with industry, CBP and local law enforcement to identify flea markets, retail outlets and street vendors selling counterfeit goods during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

They seized fake jerseys, hats, mobile phone accessories and thousands of other fake items.

This year’s operation began at the conclusion of last year’s Super Bowl and, throughout the year, the IPR Center led coordinated efforts with major sporting leagues to target counterfeits.

“Criminal elements use major sporting events like the Super Bowl as an opportunity to sell sub-standard and counterfeit goods to the American public,” said acting ICE director Thomas Homan.

Dolores DiBella, NFL vice president of legal affairs, added that the NFL was proud to continue its work with ICE, the IPR Center and law enforcement departments.

“Their collaborative enforcement efforts advance consumer protection goals for every industry, year-round,” said DiBella.

