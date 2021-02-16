Subscribe
shutterstock_1334720750_karolis_kavolelis
16 February 2021Alex Baldwin

Genius Sports launches betting data suit against Sportradar

Genius Sports Group has filed a lawsuit with the UK High Court against rival sports data company Sportradar, claiming it is unlawfully collecting data from live football matches.

