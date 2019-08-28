Subscribe
shutterstock_417370723_chameleonseye
28 August 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Australia mulls ‘offensive marks’ to protect indigenous knowledge

IP Australia has concluded a consultation process over the protection of indigenous knowledge, which could lead to the country introducing a ban on ‘offensive’ trademarks.

According the country’s IP office, the consultation process was devised in response to a number of issues that had been identified with Australia’s recognition and protection of indigenous knowledge.

“Many non-indigenous people are not aware of the cultural protocols surrounding the ownership and use of indigenous knowledge or the offence caused by misappropriation,” said IP Australia’s report of the process.

More fundamentally, IP Australia said there was a “gap” between Western legal norms and indigenous practices cultural practices relating to knowledge.

“This is apparent in the area of IP law, which focuses on individual ownership and does not reflect the emphasis of ongoing custodianship that is fundamental within indigenous culture,” the report said.

Among the proposals put forward to the public for consultation included an “offensiveness ground of refusal for trademark and design applications”.

According to IP Australia, 70% of online survey respondents supported this proposal.

The report said that other stakeholders had expressed concern that the “scandalous” and “offensive” marks formula, similar to what was recently struck down by the US Supreme Court, was not suitable for the protection of indigenous knowledge.

“Determining whether a trademark or design was offensive would require consultation with a community or a person authorised or nominated to speak on behalf of the community,” the report said.

Cultural expressions database

Other proposals included the creation of a database of words and images which contain Traditional Cultural Expressions.

This proposal received the “conditional” backing of the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC), who expressed some concerns at the idea.

“It would be remiss if NSWALC did not caution against the creation of a database of indigenous knowledge unless the principles of data sovereignty, and free prior and informed consent, can be fully incorporated across all aspects of the database administration and implementation,” the council’s written submission said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Singapore grants Alibaba AI patent in 'record time'

Ex-Uber, Google engineer charged with trade secrets theft

US Department of Defense to launch new IP group

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
The Benefits of Respect
19 November 2020   Despite the fact that traditional knowledge doesn’t fit squarely within our current IP systems, there is much to be gained by the indigenous communities who hold this knowledge and the brands that choose to work with them. Sarah Morgan reports.
Trademarks
Australian banks bar blockchain company from using trademark
1 September 2020   In a victory for the Reserve Bank of Australia, a court today blocked a US blockchain company Ripple from using a trademark for advertising its payments platform in the country.
Trademarks
The shifting sands of offensive trademarks
22 July 2021   Attitudes are changing and with consumers judging and influencing the moral behaviour of brands, it is more important than ever for companies to consider what makes a trademark offensive.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis