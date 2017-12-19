Apple takes issue with pharmacy’s trademark

Apple has filed an opposition with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) against an application filed by a pharmacy.

The mark, filed by Red Apple Interactive Pharmacy, consists of the word ‘RX’, surrounded by the outline of an apple.

Applied for in December last year, and published in June 2017, the mark covers class 35 for retail pharmacy services.

Apple filed its opposition yesterday, December 18, claiming that the applied-for mark would cause a likelihood of confusion and dilution by blurring.

The document filed by Apple cited the company’s apple logo, the mark ‘Apple’ and the mark ‘Apple Watch’ as some of the registrations used to oppose the applied-for mark.

The Apple logo covers classes 9 (computer hardware and programs); 25 (analysis and consultation in the field of business information management); 29 (data storage services); and 41 (education and training services).

Red Apple has until January 27, 2018 to answer the complaint.

In September, WIPR reported that Apple had petitioned the TTAB to cancel a mark registered by regulatory affairs service provider Appletree CI Group.

Appletree had registered the mark ‘Appletree’ in classes 5, 42 and 44.

In October, the proceedings were suspended until January, after a request was filed by Apple.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Facebook removed nearly 3 million infringing posts in first half of 2017

Federal Circuit backs PTAB decision following HTC appeal

Tessera settles litigation with Broadcom

Bardehle Pagenberg promotes four to partner

Complete our Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.