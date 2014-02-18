Subscribe
18 February 2014Trademarks

Apple and Samsung earn top spots in brand rankings

Tech heavyweights Apple and Samsung are the two most valuable brands on the planet, according to a report by Brand Finance.

The brand consultancy, which released its annual list of the top 500 global brands on Tuesday, valued Apple at nearly $105 billion and its South Korean rival at close to $79 billion.

Apple has been ranked number one in the reportBrand Finance Global 500 – for three years in a row.

With Google and Microsoft taking the next two spots, the top four was unchanged from last year’s study. Verizon, in fifth, jumped five places since 2013, while tenth-placed IBM slipped four.

Brand Finance calculated brand value by determining the royalties a company would have to pay to license its brand if it did not own it, known as the “royalty relief” method.

David Haigh, chief executive of Brand Finance, said what sets Apple apart is its ability to monetise its brand, generating “multi-billion dollar revenues across a range of product categories”.

“Some of those categories it is largely responsible for creating,” he said. “For example, though tablets were in use before the iPad, it was the application of the Apple brand to the concept that captured the public imagination and allowed it to take off as a commercial reality.”

Tech brands have tightened their grip at the top of the rankings, with Walmart the only non-tech company in this year’s top 10.

“Once the world’s most valuable brand, it now sits in ninth, having been overtaken by Amazon,” said the report. “The usurpation of the world’s biggest retail brand by the biggest online retailer represents yet another coup for tech brands over ‘real-world’ businesses.”

Ferrari, despite being ranked 350th, was named the world’s most “powerful” brand, scoring highly on a wide range of measures such as desirability, loyalty, consumer sentiment and visual identity.

Haigh said: “The prancing horse on a yellow badge is instantly recognisable the world over, even where paved roads have yet to reach. In its home country [Italy] and among its many admirers worldwide, Ferrari inspires more than just brand loyalty; more of a cultish, even quasi-religious, devotion, its brand power is indisputable.”

Overall, banking ($633.1 billion), technology ($615.8 billion) and telecoms ($500.1 billion) were the most valuable industry sectors, while the US scored the highest rating of any country – nearly $2 trillion.

The report is available here.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act