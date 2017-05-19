Adidas opposes FanBase Sport’s TM

Sportswear company Adidas has opposed a trademark filed by FanBase Sports Pro, accusing the company of infringing its three-stripe mark.

The opposition was filed on Tuesday, May 16, at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), against a trademark filed by FanBase, a sportswear manufacturer.

FanBase applied to register its mark, which also has three-stripes, to cover class 25 (athletic apparel, such as shirts, jackets and hats).

Adidas said it has used its three-stripe mark on apparel since 1967 and that it owns numerous federal trademark registrations for the mark.

“The public recognises and understands that the three-stripe mark distinguishes and identifies Adidas’s merchandise,” Adidas added.

According to Adidas, FanBase’s trademark is confusingly similar to Adidas’s trademark.

Adidas also said that FanBase’s trademark would cause deception or mistakenly suggest an affiliation or connection with Adidas.

It asked the USPTO to deny FanBase’s trademark application.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 filed a declaratory judgment claim against Adidas back in March, accusing Adidas of taking its protection of its three-stripe trademark too far.