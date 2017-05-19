Subscribe
pere-rubi-istockphoto-com-adidas-
19 May 2017Trademarks

Adidas opposes FanBase Sport’s TM

Sportswear company Adidas has opposed a trademark filed by FanBase Sports Pro, accusing the company of infringing its three-stripe mark.

The  opposition was filed on Tuesday, May 16, at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), against a trademark filed by FanBase, a sportswear manufacturer.

FanBase applied to register its mark, which also has three-stripes, to cover class 25 (athletic apparel, such as shirts, jackets and hats).

Adidas said it has used its three-stripe mark on apparel since 1967 and that it owns numerous federal trademark registrations for the mark.

“The public recognises and understands that the three-stripe mark distinguishes and identifies Adidas’s merchandise,” Adidas added.

According to Adidas, FanBase’s trademark is confusingly similar to Adidas’s trademark.

Adidas also said that FanBase’s trademark would cause deception or mistakenly suggest an affiliation or connection with Adidas.

It asked the USPTO to deny FanBase’s trademark application.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 filed a declaratory judgment claim against Adidas back in March, accusing Adidas of taking its protection of its three-stripe trademark too far.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide