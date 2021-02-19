Subscribe
19 February 2021

AB InBev sues over Corona seltzer ‘licencing violation’

Grupo Modelo, the Mexican arm of drinks giant Anheuser-Busch InBev is taking competitor Constellation Brands to court over its popular Corona brand.

Patents
AB InBev goes to war with Heineken in patent infringement case
2 May 2018   Budweiser’s parent company Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev is suing beer manufacturer Heineken for infringing patents related to the storage of beer in kegs.
Trademarks
AB InBev uses ‘Johnny Appleseed’ mark to force company’s name change
3 March 2015   Alcohol manufacturer Anheuser-Busch InBev has forced John Appleseed’s, a fruit drinks producer based in Northern Ireland, to change its name because it causes confusion with one of its brands.


