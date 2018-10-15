Subscribe
15 October 2018

A quarter of consumers unknowingly buy counterfeit goods: report

Research by MarkMonitor has revealed that 23% of consumers are unknowingly purchasing counterfeit goods.

The research found that as well as 45% of consumers being concerned about unknowingly buying a counterfeit product, nearly all of those surveyed—91%—said they would not knowingly purchase a product that was counterfeit.

The 23% of unwitting consumers is where counterfeiters can thrive; although nearly all consumers do not want to purchase a counterfeit product, that doesn’t mean they will not do so by mistake. Sellers of fake goods are extremely adept at using technology to push their products to the front of a consumer’s buying choices online.

Counterfeiters can reduce legitimate sales, lessen brand exclusivity and hurt companies’ goodwill.

And remember, there is a lot at stake in the online retail market—according to Statista, global e-retail sales equated to $2.3 trillion in 2017, with that figure forecast to reach $4.48 trillion by 2021.

So what can brands do to help avoid counterfeits online?

To help you find the answers, we are running a webinar on Wednesday, October 17, titled “ A new approach to online brand protection”.

In this webinar, we will hear how the right technology and best practices can ensure that the most visible pages in search listings, marketplaces and paid search adverts are as clean as possible from counterfeit, pirated and grey market listings.

Hosted by Ed Conlon, Editor of World IP Review, and Charlie Abrahams, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, MarkMonitor, this webinar will provide unbeatable insight into how you can help your potential customers make the right choices online and not fund counterfeit products.

Sign up to the webinar today and listen live on October 17 at 2pm BST/9am EDT, or listen to the recording at a time that suits.

