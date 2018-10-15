A quarter of consumers unknowingly buy counterfeit goods: report

Research by MarkMonitor has revealed that 23% of consumers are unknowingly purchasing counterfeit goods.

The research found that as well as 45% of consumers being concerned about unknowingly buying a counterfeit product, nearly all of those surveyed—91%—said they would not knowingly purchase a product that was counterfeit.

The 23% of unwitting consumers is where counterfeiters can thrive; although nearly all consumers do not want to purchase a counterfeit product, that doesn’t mean they will not do so by mistake. Sellers of fake goods are extremely adept at using technology to push their products to the front of a consumer’s buying choices online.

Counterfeiters can reduce legitimate sales, lessen brand exclusivity and hurt companies’ goodwill.

And remember, there is a lot at stake in the online retail market—according to Statista, global e-retail sales equated to $2.3 trillion in 2017, with that figure forecast to reach $4.48 trillion by 2021.

