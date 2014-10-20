Trademark lawyer joins Manatt’s IP practice in LA

Law firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has appointed a trademark lawyer to its Los Angeles office.

Michelle Cooke joins the firm from Steptoe & Johnson, where she led the firm’s trademark transactional practice.

She has represented companies in the apparel, entertainment and food and drink industries, helping them to build and protect their brands.

She follows Robert Dickerson and Lawrence LaPorte to the firm’s LA office, both of whom were appointed last week.

She said: “Manatt provides an excellent platform to further grow my IP practice, particularly in the digital media space.

“The breadth and depth of talent in the litigation group and across practices is impressive, and the integrated approach to legal services and business consulting is innovative. With the rapid expansion of the IP group, the energy is palpable,” she added.

Matt Kanny, chair of Manatt’s litigation group, said: “One of the most valuable assets a company has is its IP.

“Michelle is an exceptional adviser and protector. She is highly regarded for her sophisticated and strategic approach to trademark issues, and for helping clients develop and manage brand portfolios,” he added.