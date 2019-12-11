Subscribe
shutterstock_517501549_cineberg
11 December 2019Rory O'Neill

Toymaker to appeal Lego injunction at Fed Circuit

A Hong Kong-based toy company is fighting back against an injunction obtained by Lego barring the sale of its minifigures in the US.

Court documents filed last week at the US District Court for the District of Connecticut said that Zuru has filed an appeal at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit against the injunction.

Lego sued Zuru in December last year over minifigure toys, which the Danish toymaker said infringed its trademarks, copyright, design patents and trade dress.

In July, the district court issued a preliminary injunction barring Zuru from manufacturing, distributing or selling the allegedly infringing products.

In the original suit, Lego said that Zuru’s toys were “confusingly, strikingly and substantially similar to the overall look and feel of the Lego Minifigure figurine”.

Zuru was originally founded in New Zealand and now has its headquarters in Hong Kong.

The company describes itself as a “disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys”.

Zuru says that it employs, directly or indirectly, 5,000 staff across 10 countries and distributes to major retailers in 120 countries.

Lego has been active in looking to clamp down on rival toys which it says infringe its IP.

In July, Lego won an injunction at the Connecticut district court against British company Best-Lock Construction Toys.

Lego originally filed the suit in 2011, calling out Best-Lock ads which Lego said had highlighted the “well-known interchangeability of Best-Lock figures and their body parts with Lego's”.

The court found that Best-Lock’s products were “indistinguishable” from Lego’s, and rejected Best-Lock’s argument that Lego copyright registrations for the toy designs were invalid.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Nike accuses Fleet Feet of trying to 'silence' ad campaign and appeal

Apple fears ex-employees accused of IP theft will flee to China

Kardashian sues ‘vampire facial’ doctor for misuse of image

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Toymaker Kellytoy sues Ty over ‘Puffies’ plush toy
3 February 2020   Games and toys maker and distributor Kellytoy Worldwide is suing Ty, a US stuffed toy manufacturer, claiming the latter’s introduction of its “Puffies” range is a deliberate act to piggyback on Kellytoy’s trademarked “Puffy” range of so-called ‘plush’ toys.
Copyright
Lego accuses toymaker of TM infringement
27 May 2020   Lego has taken Florida-based Laser Pegs to court over the sale of figurines, which Lego alleged could be confused with its Minifigure figurines.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024