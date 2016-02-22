Subscribe
olga-besnard-shutterstock-com-dotgay-
22 February 2016

Third-time lucky for Dotgay? Registry appeals against CPE decision

Domain name registry Dotgay is seeking to overturn a decision to reject its community priority evaluation (CPE) application for the .gay new generic top-level domain (gTLD).

The registry filed a third request for reconsideration after claiming that the previous rejection violated CPE procedures.

CPEs grant exclusive rights to a registry if the registry can show that the gTLD will service the needs of a specific community. Requests for CPEs are evaluated by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), an independent business intelligence provider.

The EIU rejected Dotgay’s application in 2014 and October last year on the grounds that the registry failed to “sufficiently identify” some members of the applicant’s defined community.

Applications are supposed to be evaluated by seven individuals, two who are independent and five who are EIU members. But, according to Dotgay, an eighth individual was involved in the panel that ruled in last October’s rejection.

In its request for reconsideration, filed on February 17, Dotgay  said ICANN and the EIU did not follow procedural rules by allowing a non-evaluator to participate in the request.

The decision to reject the CPE application  was backed by ICANN’s board governance committee at the beginning of the month.

Without CPE approval, Dotgay would have to have an auction with three other registry operators for the rights to operate the domain.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges