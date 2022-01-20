Subscribe
20 January 2022

The Unified Patent Court enters the home straight: what happens next?

After Austria ratified the Unified Patent Court (UPC) this week, the Unitary Patent and the court’s creation has finally entered the end game.

Yesterday, the Protocol to the Agreement on a UPC on provisional application  came into force, prompting EPO president António Campinos to say a Unitary Patent covering the territory of all participating EU member states will be available “a few months from now”.

WIPR Patents Live discusses what happens next with two people integral to the UPC and its future:

