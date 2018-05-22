Subscribe
22 May 2018

The Psychology of Mediation

Paul Havel, Partner at Miller Nash Graham & Dunn LLP (USA), and Joel VandenBrink, Founder at Two Beers Brewing and Seattle Cider Company (USA), represented the interests of Viva Brewing Company.

Sarah Anne Keefe, a Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson (USA), and Nathalia Mazzonetto, a Lawyer at Müller, Mazzonetto (Brazil), appeared on behalf of La Fiesta, the Mexican tequila company whose application to register its VIVA LA FIESTA mark for tequila was rejected in view of Viva Brewing’s trademark VIVA for beer.

David Friedland, a Partner at Friedland Vining, P.A. (USA) and a member of the INTA Panel of Trademark Mediators, served as the mediator for the parties.

In preparing for the session, the participants tried to treat the experience as they would a real mediation. Only the mediator saw each side’s confidential mediation statements and knew the parties’ settlement positions at the outset.

As the mediation progressed from the mediator’s introduction through a successful resolution of the dispute, Ruth Corbin, Chair of CorbinPartners Inc., Adjunct Professor at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University (Canada), and a psychologist well-versed in mediation, analyzed the choices being made by each party, including the mediator.

True to an actual mediation, the party caucuses remained confidential, with the other side stepping out of the room at various times. While the audience could witness the exchanges, the unscripted private caucuses produced some unexpected results for not only the audience but the panel members themselves.

Dr. Corbin’s insights added a worthwhile twist to this entertaining presentation, which highlighted the value of mediation, particularly through INTA’s Panel of Trademark Mediators, to INTA brand owners.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown