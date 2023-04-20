Subscribe
20 April 2023

The Patentability of AI-Driven Technologies

As more patent applications are put in worldwide for AI-driven inventions, is the law keeping up with the patentability of these inventions?

Join us for a discussion on how international IP Offices are responding to these applications, and what makes AI-made inventions patentable or not.

Some of the topics the panel will discuss include:

  1. What can technology companies do to successfully gain patent protection for AI inventions?
  2. How are IP Offices working to keep pace with the legal implications of the 4th Industrial Revolution?
  3. Does trade secrets protection offer a useful alternative?

Robert Bahr, Deputy Commissioner for Patents, USPTO

Anita Shaw, Dual Qualified European Patent Attorney and Chartered UK Patent Attorney, IBM

Dr Noam Shemtov, Reader in IP & Technology Law, Queen Mary University of London

Dr Abderrahim Moumen, Director Operations, Sector ICT, EPO

This session is sponsored by Morningside.

Morningside equips the world's leading organizations with a full suite of end-to-end intellectual property and language solutions. With over 4,000 clients in 55 countries, Morningside is globally recognized for its subject matter expertise and technology innovation in regulated markets such as IP, legal services, life sciences, and corporate compliance. Our IP management solutions and translation services ensure your ideas seamlessly reach new markets and audiences while allowing you to do more with your budget. Global 500 companies, international law firms, and regulatory bodies all rely on Morningside as a trusted partner to make intelligent choices for their most valuable assets.

Click here to find out more about Morningside.

