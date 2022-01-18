Subscribe
18 January 2022

The Future Regulation of AI

Tim Harris and Robyn Trigg will look at the recent UK Court of Appeal decision concerning patent protection for AI-devised inventions, considering the disagreement that arose between the two experienced patents judges, Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Birss.

The presentation will also explore the recent UKIPO consultation on AI and patents, and the policy proposals for the future regulation of patent protection for AI-devised inventions set out therein. This topical presentation will grapple with exactly what the future regulation of AI might look like.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024