Tim Harris and Robyn Trigg will look at the recent UK Court of Appeal decision concerning patent protection for AI-devised inventions, considering the disagreement that arose between the two experienced patents judges, Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Birss.

The presentation will also explore the recent UKIPO consultation on AI and patents, and the policy proposals for the future regulation of patent protection for AI-devised inventions set out therein. This topical presentation will grapple with exactly what the future regulation of AI might look like.