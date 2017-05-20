Subscribe
20 May 2017Ed Conlon

The Battle Against Counterfeiting: Collaboration Is Key

By 2022, the cost of crime due to counterfeiting will be US $125 billion, according to The Economic Impacts of Counterfeiting and Piracy, a report prepared for INTA and the International Chamber of Commerce Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy.

With so much at stake in the fight against criminal counterfeiting, brand owners, law enforcement officials, and others will need to work closely and efficiently to stamp out the scourge of fake goods.

The Annual Meeting in Barcelona is bringing together brand owners and government representatives in a special two-day workshop, which started yesterday, May 19, and finishes today. Titled Workshop—Strategy + Collaboration: The Key to Success Against the Crime of Counterfeiting, this session is open only to corporate and government officials.

On Friday, there were concurrent half-day workshops—one for brand owners and one for government officials—allowing registrants to discuss IP issues and how to better collaborate to resolve them. Stakeholders from around the world were well-represented in both tracks—in the government session, there were representatives from Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the United States.

When registrants return today, a full-day workshop will allow brand owners and government officials to discuss some best practices, criminal prosecution of counterfeiters, and how they can achieve more effective collaboration in the fight against counterfeits. Today’s topics will include a “how-to guide” on successful collaboration between the public and private sectors, discussion on conducting a successful criminal prosecution, and how to create an “authentic city.”

AUTHENTICITY is a program that was proposed by UNIFAB, INDICAM and ANDEMA to the European Observatory in 2014 when it requested campaigns to raise awareness about IP rights and counterfeiting. Under the program, one of 11 projects chosen for a grant from 120 applications, cities including Rome and Paris have dedicated themselves to protecting trademarks through collaboration with the city government and implementing awareness campaigns.

This initiative fits in nicely with the workshop’s main focus of collaboration, a process which requires several best practices. A key requirement here is communication, and one of INTA’s main objectives is to be a facilitator of best anticounterfeiting practices across jurisdictions, allowing for exchange and interaction between the public and private sectors. This includes bringing together law enforcement agencies (customs and judiciary), intermediaries (search engines, shippers, payment providers, etc.), brand owners, and the public and private sectors.

Jeremy Newman, Chair of INTA’s Anticounterfeiting Committee, EU Subcommittee, says, “While counterfeiting must clearly be addressed at a global level, there’s a great deal to be learned from local best practice.  The tremendous interest in this workshop confirms the appetite for effective public/private collaboration locally and across borders.”

He adds: “Today’s workshop will take the discussion beyond the general concepts of collaboration by facilitating the sharing of some very practical best practices.  We hope that participants will leave with new ideas, new contacts, and renewed optimism as to what can be achieved.”

The workshop is based at Hotel Santos Porta Fira, Plaça d’Europa, 45, 08908 Barcelona.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright