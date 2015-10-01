Subscribe
1 October 2015Crystal Chen and Yiling Liu

Taiwan: Red Bull keeps wings to itself

Nissen Holdings Co, a Japanese company, was holding a registered device mark for a bull in classes 14, 18, and 25, covering timepieces, shoes, clothes, bags, etc. Red Bull Asia filed an opposition against the bull mark, arguing that its own bull device marks, although designated for energy drinks only, have become well-known to the relevant consumers in Taiwan before the registration of the opposed mark in May 2012. Red Bull added that such fame was affirmed in precedent by the Intellectual Property Court.

One of Red Bull’s opposing marks

