Subscribe
333digit-shutterstock-com-euro-money-
28 September 2016

Spanish brand protection company raises €2m to fight piracy

Spain-based brand and copyright protection company Red Points has raised €2 million ($2.2 million) to develop technology that detects piracy and online infringement.

Red Points released a statement today, September 28, outlining the details of the technology and the funding agreement.

Mangrove Capital Partners has invested €2 million in Red Points.

The funding will be used to expand Red Points’ offering to companies of all sizes as well as support growth into new markets including North America.

Red Points will license software for detecting and removing copyright infringement on a subscription basis.

The technology continuously searches the web for infringement covering download sites, peer-to-peer networks, forums, social networks, cyberlocker apps and e-commerce sites.

It then documents and monitors each infringement before pursuing extrajudicial actions, such as notification of infringement and communication with the relevant internet service providers.

David Waroquier, partner at Mangrove Capital Partners, said: “Red Points has the potential to disrupt the way piracy and counterfeiting are being detected and resolved over the internet.”

Laura Urquizu, CEO of Red Points, added that the principal objective of the new investment will be to expand the company’s global business operations.

She added: “To achieve our goal of being the global leader, we couldn’t ask for better partners than Mangrove.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Red Points boosts team with former Workday VP of finance
18 September 2019   Spain-based brand and copyright protection company Red Points has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Lena Shishkina, former vice president of finance at software firm Workday.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
CrossFit’s trademark invalidation bid fails in Singapore
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain