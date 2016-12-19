Subscribe
testing-shutterstock-com-sony-
19 December 2016

Sony takes on Fujifilm in magnetic tape patent suit

Sony has taken on rival Fujifilm in a patent infringement lawsuit centring on magnetic tape media.

Filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Thursday, December 15, Sony’s suit accused Fujifilm of infringing four of its patents: US numbers 7,016,137; 6,345,779; 6,896,959; and 7,115,331.

The patents concern magnetic tape media, which are used in a range of equipment, including cassette tapes, floppy disks and videos.

Sony said it has been involved in the development of magnetic tape media and products for reading from, and writing to, such media for over 60 years.

The Linear Tape-Open (LTO) format, specifically designed for computer applications, was developed by the LTO Consortium.

Formed in 1998 by IBM, HP and Seagate (now Quantum), the consortium provides written technical specifications for the LTO magnetic tape data storage format.

In the early 2000s, Sony began “introducing magnetic tape cartridge products in a number of different formats, including tapes compliant with the LTO format specification”.

According to the claim, authorisation to manufacture, sell, and distribute any generation of LTO tape products is “contingent on a participant’s acceptance of the terms and conditions of an agreement”, including requirements to license certain patents.

“Sony understands its licensing obligations under the agreements and accordingly engaged Fujifilm in the negotiation of a cross-licence that would cover Fujifilm’s LTO tape products,” said the suit.

But Fujifilm rejected Sony’s efforts “to work amicably toward a fair and reasonable licensing arrangement” and “initiated numerous infringement actions” against Sony, according to the filing.

Fujifilm is licensed by the LTO Consortium to market and sell every generation of LTO Ultrium tape cartridge, including the current generation, LTO-7.

According to the suit, Fujifilm has also induced infringement by selling the products to third-party distributors, “who correspondingly resell them to end users for use in conjunction with tape drive apparatuses”.

“Fujifilm’s continuing acts of infringement are irreparably harming and causing damage to its direct competitor Sony,” claimed the suit.

Sony is seeking a jury trial, permanent injunction, damages, enhanced damages, attorneys’ fees and further relief that the court may deem just and proper.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Sony sues Fujifilm for patent infringement, second time in months
10 May 2017   Sony has again sued rival Fujifilm for patent infringement over use of magnetic tape media.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
When to use generative artificial intelligence in patent drafting
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO
Virtual patent marking: 2024 is the year to start or elevate your VPM programme