Subscribe
dennizn-shutterstock-com
11 May 2016

Snapchat triumphs in UDRP dispute

Social messaging application Snapchat has recovered a domain name that is confusingly similar to its trademark.

The domain, hackedsnapchatphotos.com, was registered in October 2014, a year after Snapchat registered its ‘Snapchat’ trademark in the US.

It led Snapchat to file a complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy with the US-based National Arbitration Forum (NAF) on March 21.

Snapchat argued that the respondent, Macy Wrhel, had used its mark in connection with the company, that the domain is confusingly similar to its mark, that that the respondent has no rights or legitimate interests in it, and that it isn’t offering bona fide goods or services.

The respondent did not reply to the complaint.

In a decision dated April 28 and published yesterday, May 10, NAF panellist Lorelei Ritchie handed Snapchat the domain name.

She said it was confusingly similar to Snapchat’s trademark as it “combines it with the terms ‘hacked’ and ‘photos’ which together are descriptive of a common internet strategy of entering someone else’s account and viewing its content”.

Further, she said that the respondent has no licence from Snapchat to use its mark and has no prima facie rights or legitimate interests in the domain.

According to Ritchie, the respondent has “engaged in a pattern” of registering similar domain names including hackedfacebookphotos.com and hackedinstagramphotos.com, thereby providing more evidence of bad faith.

Wrhel also used the domain to create confusion by using Snapchat’s mark to attract internet users with a message which says: “Just $1 gets you inside the VIP area with over 100,000 hacked cell phone photos.” Ritchie deduced that this was “presumably for the respondent’s commercial gain”.

The decision is available here.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch