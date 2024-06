The European Patent Office held the European Inventor Award in Lisbon on June 9, when it showcased some of the leading innovators in Europe and the rest of the world.

The award ceremony was the eleventh to be held and aimed to recognise outstanding inventions within social development, technological progress and economic growth.

The event was held at Lisbon’s MEO Arena and was attended by approximately 600 people.

The winners in the field of science innovation were: