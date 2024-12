Overview:

Founder of the IP department at Katten, Floyd Mandell has been lead counsel in more than 40 published decisions in IP disputes. Widely respected for bet-the-company litigation, he has represented clients including Microsoft, Yahoo!, Intel, PepsiCo, Tommy Hilfiger, Universal Music Group, and ASICS. Over two decades he has handled high-profile cases concerning copyrights, trademarks, trade dress, trade secrets and more.