Subscribe

James Pooley

Overview:

As a “grandfather of this industry” James Pooley is held in high esteem and affection by trade secrets practitioners, in the US and globally, and rightfully retains his position as a Senior Statesperson.

“Jim Pooley is a wonderful man and absolutely deserves the Hall of Fame position,” says one individual. Explains another: “James Pooley at James Pooley, PLC, is considered a dean of the trade secrets bar, and no list would be complete without him.”

Key matters:

James Pooley no longer acts as lead counsel in legal cases. His professional practice is largely focused on serving as a testifying expert or providing advice on trade secret issues—by its nature almost entirely confidential work. The two significant recent matters where he has acted as counsel of record are:

  • On behalf of Qualcomm, the trade secret litigation brought against Apple which was settled as part of the global litigation settlement between the two companies in 2019, and a subsequent trade secrets action brought by Apple against a senior manager who left to form Nuvia, which was acquired by Qualcomm in 2021, and is still pending. In these lawsuits Pooley acted as co-counsel with Jones Day, Quinn Emanuel, and the Keker firm.
  • Trade secrets litigation brought by Applied Materials against Mattson Technology and a recruited engineer (a pending matter). In the Applied lawsuit, Pooley is co-counsel with King & Spalding.

Clients:

Qualcomm, Applied Materials, Aon, LG Chemical, Corning. Past clients: Adobe, Motorola, General Electric, Nichia, Nomura, UMC, Hewlett Packard.





Editor's picks

Artificial Intelligence
AI patent eligibility case heads to UK Supreme Court
2 December 2024

Editor's picks

Artificial Intelligence
AI patent eligibility case heads to UK Supreme Court
2 December 2024
Copyright
‘We were on tenterhooks’: Winning counsel dives into WaterRower
18 November 2024
Artificial Intelligence
UPDATED: German music rights body targets ChatGPT maker in ‘world first’
15 November 2024
Unified Patent Court
UPC docs 'excessively redacted' under GDPR claims transparency lawyer
15 November 2024
Trademarks
SkyKicked: How a bad faith ruling put the boot into big brands
14 November 2024
Artificial Intelligence
Perplexity lawsuit sees rightsholders deploy new feature
24 October 2024