Kevin Pasquinelli, Pasquinelli Law

Overview:

Recommended by a client who relies on him as an individual for patent work, Kevin Pasquinelli has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry. He has represented clients ranging from emerging startups to Fortune 500 corporations in disputes related to patents, trade secrets, licensing, and trademarks.

Pasquinelli’s legal experience includes stints at Kasowitz Benson Torres and Robins Kaplan, and he currently serves clients from the newly-founded Pasquinelli Law. His expertise encompasses digital hardware, medical devices, software, and artificial intelligence (AI).