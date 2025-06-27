Jenny Vaughan, Adamson Jones

Overview:

Spontaneously recommended by another firm’s client, Jenny Vaughan is a Reading-based patent attorney at Adamson Jones, part of Gately. Vaughan specialises in chemical, pharmaceutical and medical device patents, assisting with portfolio management and working with clients from pre-filing through filing, prosecution, grant, and on to post-grant issues.

Vaughan started her career in the chemicals industry before moving into the pharmaceutical arena, working for major international companies. She has also worked as an independent patent attorney on a contract basis to large corporate companies in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Her experience includes drafting and filing a priority application relating to an adhesive formulation with limited combustibility and suitable for external use on multi-storey buildings. This led to a full UK application and the grant of UK patent GB 2593793. Vaughan also advised several start-up clients in the pharmaceutical sector on new pharmaceutical formulations, combinations, and new medical indications.