Subscribe

Jenny Vaughan, Adamson Jones

Overview:

Spontaneously recommended by another firm’s client, Jenny Vaughan is a Reading-based patent attorney at Adamson Jones, part of Gately. Vaughan specialises in chemical, pharmaceutical and medical device patents, assisting with portfolio management and working with clients from pre-filing through filing, prosecution, grant, and on to post-grant issues.

Vaughan started her career in the chemicals industry before moving into the pharmaceutical arena, working for major international companies. She has also worked as an independent patent attorney on a contract basis to large corporate companies in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Her experience includes drafting and filing a priority application relating to an adhesive formulation with limited combustibility and suitable for external use on multi-storey buildings. This led to a full UK application and the grant of UK patent GB 2593793. Vaughan also advised several start-up clients in the pharmaceutical sector on new pharmaceutical formulations, combinations, and new medical indications.





Editor's picks

A step too far? Why Stewart’s approach is dividing opinion
Patents
A step too far? Why Stewart’s approach is dividing opinion
20 June 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
A step too far? Why Stewart’s approach is dividing opinion
20 June 2025
Future of IP
‘Sad beige’ lawsuit shows how hard it is for influencers to stand out
20 June 2025
Trademarks
Creative licence: Inside the LEGO Group’s Asia playbook
16 June 2025
Copyright
‘Cynical and bewildering’: UK omits copyright protections in Data Bill
13 June 2025
Patents
Vidal: Stewart’s ruling steers IPR process ‘dangerously off course’
11 June 2025
AI
Getty slams Stability’s ‘distorted AI rubbish’ in opening arguments
10 June 2025