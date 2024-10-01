Overview:

Russell Beck is among a shortlist of trade secrets advisers respected by leading peers for being significant globally. Beck is a founding partner and a business, trade secrets, and employee mobility litigator at Beck Reed Riden in Boston.

Beck is widely recognised for his trade secrets and restrictive covenant experience. Says a peer: “He is leading the charge in arguing that sections of the trade secrets / employment law are departing on the issue of departing employee restrictive covenants. He is the go-to person for research on statistics for the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

“He is really showing leadership in this area, and is really committed to these issues at Sedona and elsewhere and he is very good at it. We all owe him a big debt; no one has done the same work in this area.”

Beck drafted submissions, signed by more than 100 other lawyers, to the FTC, the White House, the Department of Justice, and Congress, concerning non-compete regulation.

Beck has more than 30 years of experience as a complex business, trade secrets, and restrictive covenant litigator, representing clients from Fortune 500 companies to individuals in a broad range of industries, including software and pharmaceuticals. Beck helps clients with complex commercial litigation matters in US state and federal court trials, arbitrations, and mediations, from pre-litigation through trial and appeal.

He teaches ‘Trade Secrets and Restrictive Covenants’ at Boston University School of Law, and is the author of Negotiating, Drafting, and Enforcing Noncompetition Agreements and Related Restrictive Covenants and other publications. He also prepared Beck Reed Riden’s Ten Minute Trade Secret Training Series video series.

Beck administers the Fair Competition Law blog, a source of news and commentary on trade secrets, restrictive covenants, unfair competition and employee mobility. He also established and administers the ‘Noncompete Lawyers and Trade Secret Protection’ groups on LinkedIn, with more than 1,500 members around the world.