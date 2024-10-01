Dean Pelletier, Pelletier Law

Overview:

A founding partner of Chicago boutique Pelletier Law, Dean Pelletier is one of a shortlist of trade secrets attorneys credited with being globally significant by leading peers.

With more than 25 years of strategic IP and commercial experience, Pelletier has been a first chair litigator in IP and commercial disputes, and has counselled clients on IP opportunities focused on patents and trade secrets.

Pelletier’s trial experience includes representing trade secrets owner Amsted Industries in TianRui v ITC, 661 F.3d 1322 (Fed. Cir. 2011), a US International Trade Commission (ITC) case. The dispute “opened the door” to the ITC’s “scrutiny of business practices beyond US borders” based on the notion that a “trade-secret misappropriator cannot be “immune from scrutiny if the act of misappropriation occurred overseas.”

Pelletier has argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and his experience encompasses various industries, technologies and assets.

He is a member of the Sedona Conference Working Group 12 on Trade Secrets, where he was co-lead of a recent written commentary, “Sharing Trade Secrets With Other Organizations”.

He is the author of many trade secrets-related articles and posts, including being a co-author of Protecting AI-Generated Inventions as Trade Secrets Requires Protecting the Generative AI as Well, and Trade Secret Identification: Inertia, Sufficient Particularity, Patent Claim Form and Timeliness.

Pelletier was previously a managing director at an intellectual capital merchant bank.

He has been a guest IP lecturer at Northwestern University, the Kellogg School of Management, and the Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology.