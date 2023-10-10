Subscribe

Global Trade Secrets

China’s Supreme People’s Court delivers record-breaking verdict in trade secrets case
31 January 2024   China's Supreme People's Court affirmed the country’s largest trade secret misappropriation verdict | Sennics Chemical Technology emerges victorious with $28m award against Chen XX and Yuncheng Jinteng Chemical Technology | King & Wood Mallesons | Beijing Yuntian | Shanxi Qihe Law Firm.
Former Siemens employee ‘used stolen trade secrets to undercut GE gas turbine bid’
26 October 2023
Five Eyes security alliance warns of ‘unprecedented’ IP theft from Chinese spies
18 October 2023
Monster secures more than $300m in energy drinks row
10 October 2023
Bird & Bird: new hire ‘instrumental’ to UPC patent offering
6 September 2023
Nokia faces trade secrets suit over ‘smart pole’ tech
15 August 2023
Apple moves forward in trade secrets clash
14 August 2023
All news

Latest Features

Is the ITC the right venue for trade secrets theft?
If the right steps are taken, the US International Trade Commission is an attractive option for firms fearing the loss of their valuable IP, say Mary Prendergast, Mark Whitaker and Nicole Ang of Morrison Foerster.
Twitter’s source code leak could represent ‘major crisis’
Platform issues subpoena demanding identity of user who leaked code | Security breach coincides with drop in value by more than 50% | Lawyers speculate on employee revenge as motivation following mass layoffs.
Global Trade Secrets Ranking Band 2
This is a detailed analysis of the firms in Band Two.
Global Trade Secrets Ranking Band 3
This is a detailed analysis of the firms in Band Three.
Global Trade Secrets Ranking Band 4
This is a detailed analysis of the firms in Band Four.
Global Trade Secrets Ranking Band 1
This is a detailed analysis of the firms in Band One.
‘I hate this rule’: the FTC's controversial non-competes ban
A US plan to ban non-compete clauses is like using “an axe rather than a scalpel to perform brain surgery” and may tear up trade secrets protection, finds Muireann Bolger.
NDA or the highway: protecting secrets during a pitch
Companies looking to grow may be in need of a powerful, influential partner. But when courting for business, it is essential to be ruled by the head rather than the heart, finds Muireann Bolger.
All features


More News

Boeing unit ends trade secrets clash over electric air taxis
11 August 2023   Industry giant accused rival of poaching employees and stealing confidential data in lawsuit that cast doubt over speedy development of electric aircraft design | New deal marks turning point for innovation in electrically powered aviation.
Meta and AI software startup settle trade secrets suit
10 August 2023   Meta was previously accused of stealing source code via a former employee of tech startup | Facebook allegedly stole code for ‘groundbreaking’ AI algorithms | Parties settle with ‘confidential agreement’ ahead of jury trial.
Coca-Cola fails to remove law firm from trade secrets suit
19 July 2023   Case highlights “conflict that is more likely to occur as law firms get bigger” | Multinational compared to “a seasoned vaudeville actor” that was reasonably informed | Disqualification of counsel “extraordinary remedy” that should be used sparingly.
Former US acting attorney general joins Cravath
19 July 2023   New hire has 30 years of public and private sector experience | Washington, DC litigator will be ‘invaluable to our clients navigating business-critical enforcement and litigation matters’.
Tesla sues Australian company over energy storage patent
17 July 2023   Car and battery maker charges supercapacitors company with infringement | Tesla values its energy and storage revenues at more than $1bn.
Crocs turns up pressure on Joybees CEO with new lawsuit
10 July 2023   Footwear giant seeks redress for alleged theft of trade secrets in the development of Joybees clogs | Ex-Crocs manager already subject of prior legal action for ‘stealing’ documents before setting up rival company.
Musk: Meta stole Twitter's trade secrets to launch Threads
7 July 2023   Elon Musk issues a cease-and-desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg on day Threads is released | Twitter boss claims that Meta stole trade secrets to launch the rival platform | ‘Competition is fine, cheating is not’...[Meta] will lose this battle,' tweets Musk.
More news