Global Trade Secrets
31 January 2024 China's Supreme People's Court affirmed the country’s largest trade secret misappropriation verdict | Sennics Chemical Technology emerges victorious with $28m award against Chen XX and Yuncheng Jinteng Chemical Technology | King & Wood Mallesons | Beijing Yuntian | Shanxi Qihe Law Firm.
All news
Latest Features
All features
If the right steps are taken, the US International Trade Commission is an attractive option for firms fearing the loss of their valuable IP, say Mary Prendergast, Mark Whitaker and Nicole Ang of Morrison Foerster.
Platform issues subpoena demanding identity of user who leaked code | Security breach coincides with drop in value by more than 50% | Lawyers speculate on employee revenge as motivation following mass layoffs.
A US plan to ban non-compete clauses is like using “an axe rather than a scalpel to perform brain surgery” and may tear up trade secrets protection, finds Muireann Bolger.
Companies looking to grow may be in need of a powerful, influential partner. But when courting for business, it is essential to be ruled by the head rather than the heart, finds Muireann Bolger.
More News
More news
11 August 2023 Industry giant accused rival of poaching employees and stealing confidential data in lawsuit that cast doubt over speedy development of electric aircraft design | New deal marks turning point for innovation in electrically powered aviation.
10 August 2023 Meta was previously accused of stealing source code via a former employee of tech startup | Facebook allegedly stole code for ‘groundbreaking’ AI algorithms | Parties settle with ‘confidential agreement’ ahead of jury trial.
19 July 2023 Case highlights “conflict that is more likely to occur as law firms get bigger” | Multinational compared to “a seasoned vaudeville actor” that was reasonably informed | Disqualification of counsel “extraordinary remedy” that should be used sparingly.
19 July 2023 New hire has 30 years of public and private sector experience | Washington, DC litigator will be ‘invaluable to our clients navigating business-critical enforcement and litigation matters’.
17 July 2023 Car and battery maker charges supercapacitors company with infringement | Tesla values its energy and storage revenues at more than $1bn.
10 July 2023 Footwear giant seeks redress for alleged theft of trade secrets in the development of Joybees clogs | Ex-Crocs manager already subject of prior legal action for ‘stealing’ documents before setting up rival company.
7 July 2023 Elon Musk issues a cease-and-desist letter to Mark Zuckerberg on day Threads is released | Twitter boss claims that Meta stole trade secrets to launch the rival platform | ‘Competition is fine, cheating is not’...[Meta] will lose this battle,' tweets Musk.
Get up-to-date information on all our publications and events
World IP Review provides news and guidance on the challenges facing businesses and legal practitioners active in intellectual property.