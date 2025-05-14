Rose Prey is an IP trial lawyer with over two decades of experience in tech and biotech patent litigation. A shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s IP & Technology Practice since January 2019, she has built a career representing clients across the mechanical, electrical, computer science, and life science industries.Her legal expertise spans complex patent litigation, counselling clients on invention protection, portfolio development, and licensing. Prey has represented both plaintiffs and defendants, demonstrating her versatility in handling intricate intellectual property disputes.Notable cases include serving as lead counsel for Fate Therapeutics in a high-stakes patent infringement and breach of contract litigation against Shoreline Biosciences, and representing Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Aruba Networks in a patent dispute involving WiFi standard technologies.Beyond her legal practice, Prey is deeply committed to professional development and diversity. She serves on multiple boards, including the UNC Board of Visitors and Elon University Law School Board of Advisors. At Greenberg Traurig, she plays a key role in ChIPs, an organisation supporting women in IP, and co-chairs the mentorship committee for SomosGT, the firm’s Latino community affinity group.Her professional memberships include the Hispanic National Bar Association, New York Intellectual Property Association, Federal Circuit Bar Association, and Intellectual Property Owners Association. Through her work with the New York Intellectual Property Law Education Foundation, she actively supports scholarship initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in IP law.