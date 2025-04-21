Subscribe

Raquel Flanzbaum

Rachel-Flanzbaum

  • Job title: Founding partner
  • Firm: Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum
  • Jurisdiction: Argentina

Raquel Flanzbaum is a founding partner at Ojam Bullrich Flanzbaum. Her IP career began in 1997 at Clarke Modet & Cía's trademark team, followed by senior roles at Bruchou Fernández Madero, Lombardi & Mitrani, and partnership at Mitrani, Caballero & Ojam and Berton Moreno + Ojam. 

Under her leadership, women comprise 80% of the firm’s team. She has implemented progressive parenthood policies, inclusive hiring practices, and created opportunities for professionals with disabilities through tailored training sessions and mentorship programmes.

In 2020, Flanzbaum helped launch the Argentinian chapter of the Women in IP Network (WIN), where she regularly speaks to inspire and connect women professionals. 

She has also authored articles relating to D&I including The IP Gender Gap: Post-Pandemic Lessons (2023), Women and IP: Innovation and Science in Argentina (2023), and The Silver Generation (2023). 

She also spoke on the topic of ‘Safeguarding mental stability in IP practice’ at the Asian Patent Attorney’s Association Annual Meeting in 2024.

The IP gender gap: post-pandemic lessons
Greenwashing and IP in Argentina
Leading on D&I: Argentina’s new gender identity law




