Jessica Kaiser focuses her practice on post-grant challenges of issued patents, and has nearly two decades of experience, including as a lead administrative patent judge (LAPJ) and a law firm partner.

Kaiser represents established and emerging technology, telecommunications, and life sciences companies in complex intellectual property (IP) disputes, including post-grant patent challenges such as inter partes reviews (IPRs), post-grant reviews (PGR), and ex parte reexams.

As an LAPJ at the USPTO, Kaiser managed and decided numerous cases before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in America Invest Act (AIA) trials. These included both inter partes reviews and post-grant reviews and ex parte appeals during the original prosecution of patents.

She also worked closely with USPTO and PTAB leadership to develop and implement PTAB reforms, such as agency rulemaking, a pilot programme for motions to amend patent claims during AIA trials, PTAB statistics, and remote hearing operations.

Prior to joining the USPTO, Jessica was a staff attorney in the Office of General Counsel at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

In this role, she provided legal advice to the court, including on mandamus petitions and all types of motions filed prior to an appeal being assigned to a merits panel.