Penny Gilbert represents clients before all levels of the UK patent courts, including the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. With a degree in biochemistry and a doctorate in molecular biology, her strong scientific background has led her to specialise in the life sciences sector. Gilbert has a wealth of experience in advising on European litigation strategy and co-ordinating multijurisdictional patent litigation. She has represented clients in EPO opposition and appeal proceedings and in appeals from the UKIPO. Gilbert was the first female president of EPLAW and remains on its advisory board. At EPLAW, Gilbert has encouraged diversity and the current board is now composed of almost the same number of women as men. At the EPLAW Congress held in November 2023, she launched the ‘Women in EPLAW’ initiative, aimed at promoting more diversity amongst European patent litigators.