Laëtitia Bénard

Laëtitia-Bénard

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Allen & Overy
  • Jurisdiction:France

Laëtitia Bénard leads the Paris IP practice and is co-head of Allen & Overy's life sciences group. She has expertise in all IP areas including patents, trademarks, copyright and unfair competition issues, both contentious and non-contentious. As a patent litigator, she has acted in numerous high-profile international patent disputes, notably for pharmaceutical and high-tech companies, and is recognised for her innovative approach and for breaking new ground. On the life sciences front, she has unique experience in the French market, and is able to advise on pharmaceutical regulatory issues and their interplay with IP law: she has been involved in a number of complex, market-leading, high-value patent litigations, which raise issues of concern for the whole pharmaceutical industry.



