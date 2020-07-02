Isobel Barry advises innovator healthcare companies through all stages of the therapeutic product lifecycle. Passionate about promoting D&I, and is a prominent member of IP Inclusive, she was a founding committee member of the LGBTQ+ network of IP Inclusive, IP Out, for which she is currently co-chair and she sat on the Women in IP committee for six years. She has also helped to coordinate several of Carpmaels’ community outreach initiatives and to drive its D&I programme, including launching an LGBTQ+ network. In her spare time, she runs as well feminist and LGBTQ+ focused book groups in her spare time. She also makes great strides to collaborate with other organisations, such as the UK chapter of OUTbio, to promote D&I initiatives beyond the IP community.