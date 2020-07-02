Subscribe

Isobel Barry

Isobel-Barry

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Carpmaels & Ransford
  • Jurisdiction:UK

Isobel Barry advises innovator healthcare companies through all stages of the therapeutic product lifecycle. Passionate about promoting D&I,  and is a prominent member of IP Inclusive, she was a founding committee member of the LGBTQ+ network of IP Inclusive, IP Out, for which she is currently co-chair and she sat on the Women in IP committee for six years. She has also helped to coordinate several of Carpmaels’ community outreach initiatives and to drive its D&I programme, including launching an LGBTQ+ network. In her spare time, she runs as well feminist and LGBTQ+ focused book groups in her spare time. She also makes great strides to collaborate with other organisations, such as the UK chapter of OUTbio, to promote D&I initiatives beyond the IP community.

Company Latest

Brexit and IP: Mixed messages on Europe
EMA: Playing the percentages
Carpmaels & Ransford


More profiles

Diversity
Andre Adkins
Patent attorney   IBM   Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021
Diversity
Livia Andermatt
Head of IP   Lindt   Livia Andermatt has been head of IP at Lindt since 2022
Diversity
Sonia Carlos Antonio
Founder & partner   Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal   Sonia Carlos Antonio, the founder of Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal.
Diversity
Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme
Partner   Pryor Cashman   Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions