Florence Verhoestraete has been practising IP law since 1994, with a focus on patents, trade secrets, trademarks and unfair competition litigation. She also advises on regulatory issues and assists with IP litigation and complex financing and corporate matters where IP is of key importance. Verhoestraete applies this combined knowledge to the drafting of licence agreements, research collaboration, technology transfer, distribution, manufacturing and consortia agreements in the context of funded collaborative research. Her clients range from innovative companies and startups to large multinationals and research centres, particularly in the life sciences, food and consumer goods sectors. Verhoestraete co-heads NautaDutilh’s life sciences sector team and is a member of the European Patent Lawyers Association (EPLAW), Licensing Executive Society (LES), INTA, the European Food Law Association (EFLA) and the Beneluxvereniging voor Merken- en Modellenrecht (BMM). She also serves on the INTA Bulletin Committee and the editorial board of the BMM Bulletin. Verhoestraete publishes and speaks regularly on selected IP-related topics.