Catherine Wolfe is a leading partner in Boult Wade Tennant’s trademark team. She is an internationally respected figure in the IP world and has significant contacts worldwide. She has filed applications in virtually every country in the world which has a trademark register, and has represented numerous clients, from private individuals to major corporations, in ex parte and inter partes hearings at the UK Trade Marks Registry. Wolfe has acted for many clients before the EUIPO and its Boards of Appeal and worked on several cases which were appealed to the Court of First Instance (now the General Court). She has an active role in the trademark profession, having previously served as the president of CITMA, and is currently head of the CITMA China desk and vice chair of the Law & Practice Committee. Wolfe was one of the leading equity partners in the development of Boult’s responsible business strategy. She has championed the development of women at Boult and in the IP industry through her professional and CITMA work in the UK and internationally.