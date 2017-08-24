Puma withdraws appeal against Adidas injunction being lifted

Puma has withdrawn its appeal against a decision by the Regional Court of Frankfurt to lift a preliminary injunction granted against Adidas’s ‘Futurecraft M.F.G’ trainers.

In October last year, Puma filed a request for a preliminary injunction against the marketing of the shoe, alleging that the sole infringed two of its registered Community designs.

This request was initially granted, but was lifted in January.

Puma appealed against the decision, and later withdrew it after the Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt confirmed its doubts concerning Puma’s ownership regarding the designs-in-suit.

Bardehle Pagenberg, the law firm which represented Adidas and revealed the latest details, explained that the designs were filed after working with German chemical company BASF.

“It appears to be the case that the designs-in-suit were co-developed by BASF and that Puma acted in bad faith when filing these,” the firm alleged in a statement.

