26 May 2016

PIPCU arrests UK man in counterfeit hair straightener sting

A UK man has been arrested by the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) in an investigation into the online sale of counterfeit GHD hair straighteners.

PIPCU  started its investigation in January this year after GHD identified that counterfeits of its product were being sold on an auction site for “approximately” £40 ($58). This is a third of the price of a genuine product.

The joint GHD and PIPCU investigation led to the vendor being identified and further enquiries have started.

An arrest was made by PIPCU yesterday, May 25, of a man from Greater Manchester, who has not been named.

Investigating officer detective constable Steve Kettle, from PIPCU, said: “A good deal should not lead to consumers compromising their own personal safety, and we are reminding the public to not cut corners if the pricing of a product looks too good to be true.”

A spokesperson for GHD said: “GHD takes consumer safety very seriously and it is our policy to investigate all information we receive about fake products.”

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

